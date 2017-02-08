Honda City facelift to offer six airbags

Honda is all set to launch the mid-life update of the fourth-generation Honda City in the country. Interestingly, it will be launched on Valentine's day, i.e. February 14.

Post its recent launch announcement, the Japanese automaker has been teasing the updated City on its social media platforms. And recently, it posted a picture revealing that the 2017 City will have a total six airbags -- the pre-facelift model just had two front airbags.

Until now, the Hyundai Verna (known as the Verna 4S post its facelift) was the only midsize sedan available with six airbags. Packing six airbags (dual front along with side and curtain airbags) puts the Honda City on par with the current Verna. Also, Hyundai will launch the next-gen Verna in the country in coming months, which will offer the same.

Like the outgoing model, expect the automaker to offer dual front airbags along with ABS and EBD as standard on the City. Maruti will also launch the mid-cycle update of the Ciaz this year, and considering the 2017 City and the Verna, it might as well increase the number of airbags in the upcoming Ciaz.

The updated Honda City will take on the likes of the facelifted Skoda Rapid, VW Vento, Hyundai Verna 4S, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and others.

Source: CarDekho.com