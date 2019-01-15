Honda City gets ZX MT petrol grade, price starts at Rs 12.75 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced a new ZX MT (Petrol) grade of its premium mid-size sedan Honda City.

Honda City ZX MT (Petrol) will be priced at Rs 12.75 lakh (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

The City line-up has also been upgraded with two new exterior colours and standard application of Rear Parking Sensors. Honda City will now come in two additional colours of Radiant Red Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic across the line-up.

Key features of new grade - ZX MT (Petrol) include 6 Airbags - Dual SRS Airbags for Driver & Front Passenger, Front Side & Side Curtain Airbags; Integrated LED Daytime Running Lamp, Advanced Inline LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED Rear Combi Lamps, LED license plate lamps, Trunk Lid Spoiler with LED; Electric Sunroof with One-Touch Open/Close Function with Auto-reverse; R16 Diamond-Cut & Finished Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels; Advanced 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system – Digipad; Automatic Headlights; Headlamp Auto-Off Timer, and Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers.

“We are delighted to introduce the new ZX variant of Honda City in Petrol with Manual Transmission to complete the top spec ZX range and offer increased choice for our customers. The addition of new colours and standard application of Rear Parking sensors will further strengthen the City offering in the market.”