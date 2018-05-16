Honda launches all-new Amaze at introductory price of Rs 5.59 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India on Wednesday launched the second-generation Amaze compact sedan at a pan-India introductory starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh (ex showroom). First showcased at the Auto Expo in February, the car takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and Tata Tigor.

First launched in the country in April of 2013, Amaze has fared reasonably well in the Indian market despite stiff competition from direct and indirect rivals - primarily compact SUVs. With the facelift City having done good sales numbers, Honda is now counting on Amaze to replicate the same in a category which is one segment down. And the car seems to have a lot working for it.

Developed by Honda's R&D Asia Pacific, the new Amaze gets several design changes including a bolder signature wing face, LED position lights, front fog lamps, power adjustable and power folding side mirrors, shark fin antenna and multi-spoke R15 alloys. A larger wheelbase also allows for more cabin space - especially for passengers at the rear.

On the inside, the car gets cruise control, paddle shift (only on petrol CVT), touch sensor entry, large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (features vary from variant to variant).

The most notable feature however was the addition of CVT automatic option on both petrol as well as diesel.

Performance features:

1.2L-iVTEC Petrol:

Transmission: 5MT, Power - 90PS@6000RPM, Torque: 110NM@4800RPM, Fuel economy: 19.5kmpl

1.5L I-DTEC Diesel:

Transmission: 5MT, Power - 100PS@3600RPM, Torque: 200NM@1750RPM, Fuel economy: 27.4kmpl

Transmission: CVT, Power - 80PS@3600RPM, Torque: 160NM@11750RPM, Fuel economy: 23.8kmpl

Honda claims that it has additionally worked on improving ground clearance and NVH performance.

The Amaze is available in four grades - E, S, V and VX in petrol and diesel each.

Introductory prices (pan India, ex showroom):

Petrol:

E MT - Rs 5.59 lakh

S MT - Rs 6.50 lakh

S CVT - Rs 7.40 lakh

V MT - Rs 7.10 lakh

V CVT - Rs 8 lakh

VX MT - Rs 7.58 lakh

Diesel:

E MT: Rs 6.60 lakh

S MT: Rs 7.60 lakh

S CVT: Rs 8.40 lakh

V MT: Rs 8.20 lakh

V CVT: Rs 9 lakh

VX MT: Rs 8.68 lakh

It also comes in five colour options. Safety features include dual SRS front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISO FIX child seat anchorage etc.

Bookings for the car has been open for some time now at dealerships across the country at Rs 21,000.