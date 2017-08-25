close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Honda launches privilege edition of Jazz at starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh

The new edition comes with advanced infotainment system, interiors and exteriors and new safety and technology features.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 16:30
Honda launches privilege edition of Jazz at starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd on Friday announced the introduction of privilege edition of its premium hatchback Honda Jazz priced between Rs 7.36 lakh to Rs 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new edition comes with advanced infotainment system, interiors and exteriors and new safety and technology features, Honda Cars said in a statement.

The vehicle is based on Honda Jazz V MT (Petrol and Diesel) and V CVT Petrol grade.

"Our festive offering of Honda Jazz Privilege Edition, with advanced infotainment, security and comfort features, is a great value for our customers at a very attractive price and strongly enhances its appeal," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Jnaneswar Sen said.

The privilege edition has features such as dual airbags and ABS, touch panel auto AC, rear camera, alloy wheels, paddle shift (in CVT variant), among others.

While the V MT Privilege Edition (Petrol) is priced at Rs 7,36,358, the diesel edition is for Rs 8,82,302. The V CVT (Petrol) is priced at Rs 8,42,089.

TAGS

Honda Cars India LtdHonda Jazz privilege editionHonda Jazz privilege edition priceHonda Jazz privilege edition featuresHonda Jazz privilege edition 2017

From Zee News

Infosys to cast wide net in CEO search, may go back to &#039;alumni&#039;
Companies

Infosys to cast wide net in CEO search, may go back to...

EPFO members can apply online for Certificate of Coverage on foreign postings
Personal Finance

EPFO members can apply online for Certificate of Coverage o...

Investor wealth soars Rs 8.5 lakh crore this fiscal
Markets

Investor wealth soars Rs 8.5 lakh crore this fiscal

Gold price sheds Rs 150 to Rs 29,700 per ten grams
Markets

Gold price sheds Rs 150 to Rs 29,700 per ten grams

MFs equity folio count rises 29 lakh in Apr-Jul FY&#039;18
Markets

MFs equity folio count rises 29 lakh in Apr-Jul FY'18

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to head Nominations committee to pick Infosys CEO
Companies

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to head Nominations committee to pick I...

Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage to stay: UIDAI CEO
Personal Finance

Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage to stay: UIDAI CEO

Nilekani to lead Infy out of troubled times: Mazumdar-Shaw
Companies

Nilekani to lead Infy out of troubled times: Mazumdar-Shaw

McDonald&#039;s case: NCLAT asks parties to settle row themselves
Companies

McDonald's case: NCLAT asks parties to settle row them...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video