Honda launches privilege edition of Jazz at starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd on Friday announced the introduction of privilege edition of its premium hatchback Honda Jazz priced between Rs 7.36 lakh to Rs 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new edition comes with advanced infotainment system, interiors and exteriors and new safety and technology features, Honda Cars said in a statement.

The vehicle is based on Honda Jazz V MT (Petrol and Diesel) and V CVT Petrol grade.

"Our festive offering of Honda Jazz Privilege Edition, with advanced infotainment, security and comfort features, is a great value for our customers at a very attractive price and strongly enhances its appeal," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Jnaneswar Sen said.

The privilege edition has features such as dual airbags and ABS, touch panel auto AC, rear camera, alloy wheels, paddle shift (in CVT variant), among others.

While the V MT Privilege Edition (Petrol) is priced at Rs 7,36,358, the diesel edition is for Rs 8,82,302. The V CVT (Petrol) is priced at Rs 8,42,089.