Honda Motorcycle targets 20% growth in 2017-18

Coimbatore: Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd is targeting 20 percent growth to touch six million units this fiscal, said a company official.

It also inaugurated its new zonal office in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

"This year we are aiming 6 million units with 20 percent growth over the large existing base. Undoubtedly, our aggressive plans for key states, including Tamil Nadu, will play an important role in contributing to this growth of Honda in India," Minoru Kato, President and CEO, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The firm said the opening of its new zonal office is a step towards regional consolidation. Coimbatore is around 500 km from Chennai.

The company said it is the number one selling two-wheeler brand in Tamil Nadu.

Kato said the Indian operations was the topmost contributor to Honda`s global two wheeler sales.