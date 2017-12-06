हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Honda to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000 from Jan

The company is taking the hike due to increase in the cost of base metals.

PTI| Updated: Dec 06, 2017, 17:14 PM IST
Comments |
Honda to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000 from Jan

New Delhi: Honda Cars India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its models by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1, 2018 in order to offset rise in input costs.

"We plan to hike prices across our models ranging between 1-2 percent from January," a Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) spokesperson told PTI.

The company is taking the hike due to increase in the cost of base metals, the spokesperson added.

HCIL sells models ranging from hatchback Brio with price starting at Rs 4.66 lakh to Accord Hybrid priced at Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier this month, Isuzu had announced to increase prices of its models by up to Rs 1 lakh.

The company sells models ranging from adventure utility vehicle V-Cross with price starting at Rs 13.31 lakh to premium SUV mu-X priced up to Rs 25.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Last month, Skoda Auto India announced that it will hike prices of its vehicles by 2-3 percent across the entire model range from January 1.

Tags:
Honda price hikeHonda vehicle pricesHonda Cars IndiaHonda car price hike
Next
Story

TVS Apache RR 310 launched in India: Price, specs and more

Trending