Honda to resume production at Greater Noida plant next week

After suspending work following a fire incident, Honda Car India on Monday said that it will resume production at its Greater Noida plant next week.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 23:10
Honda to resume production at Greater Noida plant next week

New Delhi: After suspending work following a fire incident, Honda Car India on Monday said that it will resume production at its Greater Noida plant next week.

The company had suspended production at the plant after fire broke out in the back-up generator unit of the plant on May 18.

"Based on the latest evaluation of the damage to the building where generators were kept, the production in Greater Noida plant will now resume from next week (May 29, 2017)," the company said in a statement.

The recovery teams are taking measures to resume production at the Greater Noida plant as early as possible.

Production schedule will be adjusted to recover the loss within next week, it added.

As per initial estimate, production at the Greater Noida plant was to resume from this week.

Office operations had resumed a day after the fire incident.

The company said there was no injury or casualty due to the fire incident.

The plant has an installed manufacturing capacity of 1.2 lakh units per annum. It rolls out models like Brio, Amaze and CR-V.

Currently, the facility is running on a single shift basis, churning out 60,000 units per annum.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

honda carHondaHonda productionproduction schedule

