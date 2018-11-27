Hyundai all new Santro gets over 38,500 bookings in a month

New Delhi: Country’s second largest car manufacturer Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has said that its recently launched all new Santro has received over 38,500 Bookings and 211,000 enquiries since its launch.

The car was launched in India on October 23 at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh (introductory, ex showroom).

Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The all new Santro is a true expression of Hyundai brand in India... We are overwhelmed with the positive customer response and strong appreciation of the all new Santro.”

The car sports an all-new face featuring swept-back headlights, wide front grille, flared wheel arches, 14-inch wheels with steel rims, and taillights at the tip of the rear on either side. It has a tall-boy appearance even if that is not immediately noticeable, and is 45mm longer with a wheelbase of 3610mm.

The new Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine only but there is an option for automatic as well. It can churn out 68bhp of power and 99Nm of torque with a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.3kmpl.

There are five variants to choose from – Dlite, Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The auto option though is only in Magna and Sportz while there is the option of company-fitted CNG in manual variants of Magna and Sportz. The CNG variants will have a max power output of 58bhp and max torque rating of 84Nm. Fuel efficiency figures are claimed to be 30.5km per kg.

The car is available in seven colour options – Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Imperial Beige, Typhoon Silver and Diana Green.