हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyundai Motors

Hyundai all new Santro to be launched in India today: Expected price, specs and more

Under the hood, the new Santro will be equipped with 4-Cylinder 1.1 Litre Petrol engine.

Hyundai all new Santro to be launched in India today: Expected price, specs and more

New Delhi: After releasing several models and facelift versions in India from its stable, Hyundai Motors is all set to launch the New 2018 Hyundai Santro in India on Tuesday.

The all new Santro was unveiled earlier this month and the pre-booking of the car was acceptable till Monday (October 22).

Under the hood, the new Santro will be equipped with 4-Cylinder 1.1 Litre Petrol engine. It will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have Factory fitted CNG option, the company said.

The overall design theme of the new Santro is based on Rhythmical Tension for a refined yet sporty image, Hyundai said in a statement. The front of car bears Hyundai’s signature cascade grille with chrome surround.

The car will come packed with 17.64 cm Touch Screen Audio Video System with smart phone connectivity like Android auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen

The new Santro will have standard ABS with EBD and Driver’s Airbag. It will have both front and Rear AC vents.

It is expected to fall between Rs 4 lakh – Rs 5.50 lakh price bracket.

First introduced in 1998, the Hyundai Santro, was discontinued in 2014 to make way for the Grand i10. In most markets across the globe, the Grand i10 replaced the i10; however, in India, the Korean carmaker continued retailing both the generations side by side and thus had to halt the production of the Santro to make sure there wasn’t any cannibalisation within its portfolio.

 

Tags:
Hyundai MotorsHyundai all new SantroNew 2018 Hyundai SantroHyundai AH2Hyundai new Santro

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close