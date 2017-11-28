Hyundai crosses 50 lakh production milestone for domestic market

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said it crossed the 50 lakh production milestone for the domestic market.

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), today rolled out its 5 millionth car for domestic market -- a next gen Verna, from its Chennai facility.

"Today we are very happy to roll out the 5 millionth car with the Next Gen Verna in the Indian market, the fastest in the industry symbolising Hyundai's long-term commitment to the Indian market," HMIL MD and CEO YK Koo said in a statement.

Hyundai had rolled out its first millionth car, a Santro, in 2007 in just 8 years and 7 months post commencement of commercial production in 1998.

It continued the trend by crossing the 39 lakh product mark in less than 2 years and 8 months in July 2013. It followed up with 4 millionth mark in only 2 years and 4 months in November 2015.

The company has been expanding its product portfolio, foraying into new segments, strengthening the sales and service network with over 2,200 sales and service points including 422 rural outlets.

Models that significantly contributed to Hyundai's successful journey in the past two decades include Santro, Eon, Verna, Creta, i10 Grand, Hyundai Elite i20 and i20 Active among others.

Last year, HMIL had crossed the 70 lakh production milestone, including units for both domestic as well as export markets.