close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hyundai domestic sales drop 6% to 37,562 units in June

In January-June, the domestic sales figure for the automaker stood at 2,53,428 units, up 4.1 percent from 2,43,442 in the year-ago period.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 13:58
Hyundai domestic sales drop 6% to 37,562 units in June

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported a 5.6 percent decline in domestic sales at 37,562 units in June.

The company had sold 39,807 units in June 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

In January-June, the domestic sales figure for the automaker stood at 2,53,428 units, up 4.1 percent from 2,43,442 in the year-ago period.

HMIL Director Sales and Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said: "In a challenging market fuelled with speculations on the GST tax structure, Hyundai registered highest-ever half-year domestic sales on account of strong acceptance brands Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta in pre-GST business environment."

The company expects a positive demand pull, post successful implementation of GST, in coming months as the industry will witness heightened level of customer interest in a seamless and unified single market, he added.

TAGS

New DelhiHyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL)Pre-GST business environmentimplementation of GSTGST tax structureDirector Sales & Marketing Rakesh Srivastava

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Bluetooth update for Google Home speaker out accidentally
Technology

Bluetooth update for Google Home speaker out accidentally

GST rollout: Here&#039;s what industry experts are saying
Companies

GST rollout: Here's what industry experts are saying

Sugar trade to pick up post-GST; prices not to rise: Govt
Economy

Sugar trade to pick up post-GST; prices not to rise: Govt

Mahindra sales dip 8% at 35,716 units in June
Automobiles

Mahindra sales dip 8% at 35,716 units in June

Infosys appoints D Sundaram as independent director
Companies

Infosys appoints D Sundaram as independent director

Sebi tightens rules for credit rating agencies
Markets

Sebi tightens rules for credit rating agencies

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video