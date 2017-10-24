Hyundai gets order for 10,501 Verna units from Middle East

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has received order for 10,501 units of its recently launched all-new Verna from the Middle East.

The all new Verna, which was introduced in the country in August this year, will be sold as Next Gen Accent in the Middle East markets, including Saudi Arabia and Oman.

"This is the single largest order for the Next Gen Verna that the company has received since inception and a big jump compared to the earlier generations of Verna and Accent," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The units will be shipped out in December, it added.

The company said it had invited 33 distributors from the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE and other Asian countries like Vietnam, Philippines, Sri Lanka, to its Chennai-based plant on September 21, 2017.

The visitors were given a detailed plant tour, a presentation on the product, its quality parameters and the plant capabilities, which finally culminated with exclusive drive experience of Next Gen Verna, HMIL said.

HMIL MD and CEO Y K Koo said the company is proud to receive such a large single export order within one month of showcasing the product to the distributors from overseas markets.

"It is in perfect harmony with Hyundai's commitment of 'Make in India, for the world' and also is in line with the Indian government's 'Make in India' vision, he added.

HMIL said the model would also be exported to South Africa and various other Gulf and Asian countries from the beginning of next year.

In the domestic market, the company has till now received over 18,600 bookings and more than 1.43 lakh enquiries in just two months since its launch.

In the last month, Verna led the mid-size sedan segment with sales of 6,053 units.

The fifth generation Verna is based on a newly developed K2 platform and has been developed with an investment of Rs 1,040 crore.

The company has so far sold 3.17 lakh units of the sedan in the country since the introduction of the model in 2006. Globally, around 88 lakh units have been sold.