UNION BUDGET 2017

Hyundai Grand i10 facelift launched in India, know price of all variants

Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 13:04
New Delhi: Hyundai India launched the much-awaited Grand i10 facelift in India on Moday at the starting price of Rs 4.58 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).

The new Hyundai Grand i10, which was showcased at the Paris Motor Show in 2016 had attracted a lot of interest. The top end variant of the Grand i10 facelift will cost Rs 7.32 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi). 

Grand i10 Facelift's price of different variants
Petrol variants Era Magna Magna AT Sports Sports(O)

Sports (O)

AT

 Asta
  Rs 4,58,400 Rs 5,22,990

Rs

5,98,990

 Rs 5,65,990 Rs 5,96,295 Rs 6,82,790 Rs 6,39,890
Diesel variants Era Magna Sports Sports (0) Asta - -
  Rs 5,68,400 Rs 6,15,990 Rs 6,58,989 Rs 6,89,791 Rs 7,32,890    

 

The new Grand i10 is open for bookings at the dealerships of the company.

 The 2017 Grand i10 facelift has got redesigned front and rear bumpers with newly-designed round fog lamps.

The model has got new set of alloys wheels, while the front of the car has got hexagonal design with cascading grille and new headlamp with LED DRLs in the top-end version.

Advanced infotainment system with 7-inch screen with Apple Carplay,  rear parking camera with sense, auto and mirror link connectivity, automatic climate control and rear air con vents are other new features in the facelift.

The new Grand i10 facelift is Hyundai India's first launch in 2017. 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:46
