Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift reaches dealerships; launching in February

With monthly sales crossing 10,000 units, the Grand i10 is one of the most popular cars in its segment and was introduced in the Indian market in 2013. However, Hyundai unveiled the Grand i10 facelift in August 2016 and also showcased it at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. Now, Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted hatchback in the country in February. The new car has even been spotted at dealerships ahead of its launch.

The spotted facelift is the Sportz variant and has similar features as the Euro-spec Hyundai i10 facelift, showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. It has a ‘Cascading’ hexagonal grille and boomerang-shaped fog lamp enclosures with chrome garnish. While it misses out the circular daytime running LEDs featured on the Euro-spec model, the top variant is likely to feature straight LED DRLs. It has a redesigned dual tone rear bumper with circular reflectors. However, the tail lights and headlights look unaltered.

In terms of mechanicals, it will continue to offer the 1.2-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions. However, the diesel variants will be powered by a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbodiesel engine. We can see the '1.2D’ badge at the rear of the spotted facelift. Although the power figures of the new diesel engine are unknown, it is expected to be more powerful and fuel efficient than the earlier 1.1-litre diesel engine.

The top variant of the Grand i10 facelift may come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto, automatic climate controls and reverse parking camera. The new car will probably be offered with a new set of alloy wheels. It is expected to have a price tag of Rs 4.5 to Rs 7.5 lakh, and will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and recently launched Maruti Ignis.

Source: CarDekho.com