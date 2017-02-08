Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift: Variants explained

South Korean automaker Hyundai launched the mid-cycle update of the second-generation i10, a.k.a the Grand i10, at Rs 4.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), today. The 2017 Grand i10 comes with a host of changes including a brand new diesel engine, 1.2-litre CRDi, that puts it on par in terms of specs with Fiat’s 1.3-litre MultiJet diesel, which has been used by several cars in India, including its arch rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Let’s see what all features have been added along with the existing ones in the Grand i10 facelift in our ‘variants explained’ series.

Colours

Sleek Silver

Star Dust

Red Passion (New)

Pure White

Golden Orange

Twilight Blue

Standard Features

Driver airbag and driver seat belt warning

Electric steering, front power windows and manual air conditioning

Chrome grille and body-coloured bumpers

Tinted glass

Hyundai Grand i10 Era (base variant)

Price: Rs 4.58 (P)/ Rs 5.68 (D) (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The highlight of the base variant is the availability of the driver airbag and driver seatbelt warning. Besides this, the Era variant also comes with basic features such as electric steering, manual air conditioning and front power windows. The multi-information display in the instrument cluster comes with a gear-shift indicator, door and tailgate ajar, average vehicle speed, engine running time and dual tripmeters. It also features plastic door and tailgate handles.

Hyundai Grand i10 Magna

Price: Rs 5.23 lakh (P)/ Rs 6.16 lakh (D) (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

While carrying forward the feature of the Era, in terms of safety the Magna trim adds keyless entry along with impact-sensing auto door unlock and night and day interior rearview mirror. On the outside, it gets front fog lamps, body-coloured door and tailgate handles, roof antenna and wheel caps. On the inside, the Grand i10 Magana adds rear power windows along with driver window auto down, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors and front intermittent wiper.

Hyundai Grand i10 Sportz and Sportz (O)

Price: Sportz Rs 5.66 lakh (P)/ Rs 6.59 (D) || Sportz (O) Rs 5.96 lakh (P)/ Rs 6.83 lakh (P AT)/ Rs 6.90 (D) (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

With this facelift, Hyundai has added an optional variant of the Sportz trim, Sportz (O), which can also be equipped with the petrol-automatic powertrain option of the hatch. In terms of safety, the Sportz adds passenger airbags, rear parking sensors and rear defogger, while the Sportz (O) additionally comes with a rear view camera.

At the outset, while the Sportz is similar to the Magna, the Sportz (O) comes with LED daytime running lights, 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (only with the automatic variant), roof rails and side indicators-on ORVMs. On the inside, the Sportz adds chrome-finished door handles, gear knob, handbrake tip, 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth phone integration and four-speaker system, multi-function and tilt adjustable steering and cooled glove box. The Sportz (O), on the other hand, adds a 7.0-inch infotainment system with voice recognition and support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Mirror Link and electrically foldable OVMS.

Hyundai Grand i10 Asta

Price: Rs 6.40 (P)/ Rs 7.33 (D) (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Over the Sportz (O), the Grand i10 Asta additionally offers passive keyless-entry with engine start-stop and ABS (anti-lock braking system) on the safety aspect. Externally, the Asta trim only adds a rear spoiler. The highlights of the Asta’s interiors over the Sportz (O) are the leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear wiper, boot lamp, height adjustable driver seat and rear adjustable headrests.

Source: CarDekho.com