Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai Grand i10 price to be hiked from August

The company, which has not changed prices of its other models, said the price hike is due to increase in input and material costs.

Hyundai Grand i10 price to be hiked from August

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday said it will increase the price of its hatchback Grand i10 by up to 3 percent. The revised prices will be implemented from August 2018.

The company, which has not changed prices of its other models, said the price hike is due to increase in input and material costs.

The Grand i10 was first launched in India in 2013 and was priced between Rs 4.29 lakh and Rs 6.41 lakh (ex showroom Delhi).

With the launch of the Grand i10, HMIL discontinued a variant of the existing i10 which was powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine to avoid cannibalisation.

The Grand i10, positioned between i20 and i10, was modified by the Indian engineers to suit local market by incorporating features such as the rear AC vents and new rear window design, among others.

Last year, the company launched Grand i10 facelift with redesigned front and rear bumpers with newly-designed round fog lamps.

The model has got new set of alloys wheels, front hexagonal design advanced infotainment system among other prominent features.

 

