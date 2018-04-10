Hyundai India launches ‘HyBuy’ for XCENT, offers major discounts

New Delhi: Country’s second largest passenger car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has once again launched ‘HyBuy’, a programme to engage customers and offer major discounts and freebies.

Hyundai has launched the 3rd phase of the innovative digital marketing campaign ‘HyBUY’ for ‘Hyundai XCENT’. “This month-long campaign from April 10th to May 10th , 2018 will engage Hyundai customers through a unique social media buying experience and in the process offering benefits over and above the prevailing market offer,” a company statement said.

HyBUY initiative requires a customer to sign in on the website www.HyBUY.in . The customer can avail benefits by depositing a token amount and gain rewards on sharing this deal with his/her friends and family to participate in this program.

The campaign will be for limited 250 cars only, set with a pre-defined duration in real time and benefits are over and above the current Market Offer. Only booking is done online, while rest of the delivery process continues at the dealership end, Hyundai said.

“Our first - ever HyBUY initiative, launched in 2017 has set a benchmark in digital marketing and redefined customer engagement by benefitting them through their social media network. We received an overwhelming response from customers with over 19 Lakh HyBUY site visits with 6.25 Lakh people reached out through HyBUY shares on Facebook,” Puneet Anand, Sr General Manager & Group Head, Marketing, HMIL said.