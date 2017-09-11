Hyundai launches CNG variant of Xcent Prime at Rs 5.93 lakh

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched CNG powered variant of Xcent Prime, which caters to commercial segment, with prices starting at Rs 5.93 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).

The two CNG powered trims of the compact sedan are priced at 5.93 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh, respectively.

"With the addition of factory fitted CNG, we are confident of meeting the request of the fleet aggregators for a vehicle in the commercial segment at a very low cost of ownership," Hyundai Motor India Director Sales & Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The two trims -- T & T+ are specially tuned for CNG compatibility. The factory fitted CNG would help ease of registration and financing process besides giving registration tax benefit in select areas, Hyundai said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), currently sells ten car models in India.