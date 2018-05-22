Why 2018 Creta could help Hyundai regain ground lost to compact SUVs

New Delhi: Hyundai recently launched the all-new 2018 Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.43 lakhs (ex showroom, Delhi) with an eye on recapturing territory lost to compact SUVs and direct rivals who have emerged as significant players in the Indian auto industry.

Creta, first launched in India in 2015, received positive reviews and managed to sell over 4 lakh units globally thanks to its contemporary looks, powerful engines, large cabin space and comfortable ride quality. In recent times though, the car began looking slightly dated and it is this that Hyundai has attempted to address. The new Creta sports a new front fascia highlighted by a cascade grille, chrome additions, dual-tone bumpers with skid plates and new fog lamps which are encased by LED DRLs. At the back, the Creta now gets a fresh tail lamps. the addition of a new dual-tone colour scheme and a new colour option in orange are some of the other visual highlights.

More notably, the new Creta gets a number of technological additions on the inside including a first-in-segment smart electric sunroof, smart key band, wireless phone charging, new seven-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay, AndroidAuto and MirrorLink and an iBlue Audio Control App previously seen on the 2017 Verna.

On the safety front, dual airbags and ABS are standard while the top variants get six airbags.

There are no mechanical changes and the Creta will continue to be offered in the following options:

Hyundai already has two other SUVs in its India product lineup - Tucson and Santa Fe. Both cars, however, are targeted at a more premium customer base and with the new Creta, the Korean auto company would be looking to reclaim some of the ground lost to cars ranging from Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to Jeep Compass.