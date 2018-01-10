हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyundai launches Verna with 1.4L petrol engine at Rs 7.79 lakh

The new variants come with a power output of 100PS and a fuel efficiency of 19.1 kmpl.

PTI| Updated: Jan 10, 2018, 14:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday launched two new variants of its mid-sized premium sedan Verna with 1.4 litre petrol engine, priced at Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company, which introduced a new generation Verna in August last year, is already selling the model with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel powertrains.

"The Next Gen Verna with 1.4 L Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine is the perfect combination of performance and fuel efficiency and showcases Hyundai's commitment to providing products based on customers' aspirations," HMIL Director Sales and Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The company expects that the addition of new variants will strengthen Verna's popularity and offer customers a wider option to own and experience the sedan, he added.

The new variants come with a power output of 100PS and a fuel efficiency of 19.1 kmpl, as claimed by the company. The model will be offered in two trims E and EX with 6-speed manual transmission.

The 1.6 petrol variants of Verna are priced at Rs 9.68 lakh and Rs 12.48 lakh while the diesel 1.6 trims are tagged between Rs 9.42 lakh and Rs 12.87 lakh.

