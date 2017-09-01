Hyundai Motor India's August domestic sales up 9%

close
According to the company, its domestic sales during the month under review rose to 47,103 units from 43,201 units sold during August 2016.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 17:07
New Delhi: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a rise of nine per cent in its domestic sales during August.

"Hyundai volume with 47,103 units grew by 9 per cent on the strong acceptance of the Next Gen Verna with more than 7,000 bookings within 10 days of launch along with strong demand for Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta," said Rakesh Srivastava, Director of Sales and Marketing, HMIL.

