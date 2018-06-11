हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor rolls out 8 millionth car in India

Hyundai  rolled out its first million car, Santro, in 2006, 8 years after commencement of commercial production in 1998.

Hyundai Motor rolls out 8 millionth car in India

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor has marked the 8 millionth car milestone with the rollout of the New 2018 Creta.

“The fastest 8 Millionth milestone marks Hyundai’s remarkable successful journey of 20 years in India and its commitment to offer world - class Modern Premium and benchmark products meeting customers aspirations. Since inception, Hyundai Motor India has sold 5,300,967 units in the Indian Market and 2,703,581 units in exports globally,” the company said in a statement.
 
Hyundai  rolled out its first million car, Santro, in 2006, 8 years after commencement of commercial production in 1998. The company reached its next million milestone being within 8 -19 months.

YK Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Evolution of a Revolution is Hyundai’s DNA. Today marks a momentous and landmark day in the history of Hyundai Motor India with the achievement of 8 Millionth Milestone. Hyundai is the only manufacturer to achieve this feat in the shortest span of time while strengthening our Manufacturing Excellence, Customer Experience, Marketing Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility . In our evolving journey to becoming India's most Loved and Trusted brand, we have pushed the boundaries and taken on new challenges at every step. Our vision is to deliver on the promise of becoming the ‘Lifetime Partners in Automobile and beyond’. I dedicate this achievement to our valuable customers and every member of the Hyundai family.”
 
Koo thanked the customers for their support and said that the company will be launching a series of activities and Emotionally Connecting Campaigns to mark the 20th year of excellence in Sales and Production in India.

Tags:
Hyundai MotorHyundai 8 millionth milestoneNew 2018 CRETAHyundai cars

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close