Hyundai October domestic sales dip to 49,588 units

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a marginal decline in domestic sales at 49,588 units in October.

The company had sold 50,017 units in October 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

HMIL Director, Sales and Marketing, Rakesh Srivastava said the company's October sales were driven by its popular models such as Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta.

Besides, the newly-launched Verna received strong customer response with over 20,000 cumulative bookings and 1.5 lakh enquiries, he added.