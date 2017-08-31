Hyundai receives over 7,000 bookings for new Verna

close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 18:27
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), on Thursday said it has received over 7,000 bookings for its new mid-sized sedan Verna within ten days of launch.

The company has also received over 70,000 enquires since its launch on August 22, 2017, HMIL said in a statement.

"The next-gen Verna bookings are almost double of our monthly target," HMIL MD & CEO YK Koo said in a statement.

He said the company is committing for an early delivery to the first 10,000 customers before Diwali.

The company had launched the new Verna with an introductory price ranging between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 12.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the first 20,000 customers.

It had set a a target of selling 4,000 to 5,000 units a month for the model.

The new Verna is equipped with various features like sunroof, rear curtain, standard dual airbags and ABS, eco coating for AC vents and rear parking sensors.

The model is based on a newly developed K2 platform and has been developed with an investment of Rs 1,040 crore.

