Hyundai Motor

Hyundai releases first look of fuel cell electric truck, to be launched in 2019

The front grille symbolizes hydrogen through geometric shapes, giving the vehicle a unique and powerful look.

Seoul: Hyundai Motor on Thursday presented the first look at a render image of a new truck with fuel cell powertrain which is set to be launched in 2019.

The front grille symbolizes hydrogen through geometric shapes, giving the vehicle a unique and powerful look. The vehicle emanates an eco-friendly look with an iconic blue color application and a bold side body graphic on the container, which visualizes its dynamic character.

Hyundai will announce the future plans for introducing the fuel cell electric truck in the European eco-friendly commercial vehicle market next year and reveal further vehicle specification at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 in Hanover, Germany.

Hyundai has previously launched the ix35 Fuel Cell and the NEXO in fuel cell technology. “Fuel cell electric truck boasts distinctive design which sets it apart from other Hyundai commercial vehicle line-up. The truck aims at simple and clean design which is also aerodynamically efficient with a spoiler and side protector,” Hyundai said in a statement.

“Hyundai recently completed South Korea’s first domestic highway journey with an autonomously navigated semi-trailer truck. Hyundai’s Xcient truck drove approximately 40km on the highway between Uiwang and Incheon, carrying large semi-trailer simulating cargo transportation, showcasing Hyundai’s innovative technological advancement in future mobility,” the company said.

