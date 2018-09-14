हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyundai Verna anniversary edition

Hyundai Verna anniversary edition launched in India at starting price of Rs 11.69 lakh

The car comes at starting price of  Rs 11.69 lakh and goes upto Rs 13.03 lakh.

Hyundai Verna anniversary edition launched in India at starting price of Rs 11.69 lakh

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Friday launched the anniversary edition of its mid-sized sedan Verna.

The car comes at starting price of  Rs 11.69 lakh and goes upto Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The anniversary edition will be limited to 1,000 units based on single trim SX(O) in petrol and diesel engine variants with manual transmission and automatic transmission options, HMIL said in a statement.

It will feature in White colour and an all new special edition colour- Marina Blue.

The Next Gen VERNA Anniversary Edition is available in the SX(O) MT/ AT trims in Petrol and SX(O) MT trim in Diesel. Features of the New Vernal anniversary edition include, front and rear skid plate, black orvm, shark fin antenna (available in marina blue only), rear spoiler, wireless phone charging,  anniversary edition emblem engraved in addition to sunroof, ventilated seats, smart trunk, and telematics in existing top variants.

The interiors boast of all black upholstery with contrast blue stitching, refreshed & sporty all-black theme dashboard with blue color accents on the AC vents that enhance the contours.

Black color shark fin antenna and ORVM are available in Marina Blue car only. For Polar White car, shark fin antenna and ORVM would be body colored.

The demand for next-gen Verna from both domestic and International markets has been overwhelming with 52,482 units sold in the domestic market and 27,126 units sold in the International markets, Hyundai said.

