Hyundai

Hyundai's domestic sales figure in September dips

Hyundai sold 47,781 cars in the domestic market - down 4.5% from 50,028 units sold in September of 2017.

File photo

New Delhi: Hyundai India announed on Monday that its cumulative sales for the month of September had risen by 1% compared to figures from the same month of 2017.

The country's second-largest car manufacturer said it had sold 47,781 cars in the domestic market - down 4.5% from 50,028 units sold in September of 2017, and exported another 14,976 in September -  a rise of 22.2%. 

Powering the sales in the domestic market were Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta which each had sales figures of over 11,000 in the month. 

The sales figures could see an improvement with the company planning to launch its new small car - possibly named Santro - around the festive season. The car is expected to incorporate a number of technical and comfort features and could also be offered with an AMT option.

