Indian Motorcycle cuts prices of 3 models by up to Rs 2.21 Lakh

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 19:12
New Delhi: American cult bike brand Indian Motorcycle on Friday reduced prices of three of its models in India by up to Rs 2.21 lakh after GST implementation.

Polaris India, which sells the brand in the country, said the price reduction in the three models -- Indian Scout, Indian Dark Horse and Indian Chief Classic -- ranges between 9 percent and 12 percent.

The post GST price of Indian Scout model will be Rs 12.99 lakh as against Rs 14.75 lakh earlier, a reduction of 12 percent, the company said in a statement.

Similarly, the Indian Dark Horse model will now be tagged at Rs 21.25 lakh, down 9 percent from Rs 23.4 lakh before.

The Indian Chief Classic model will cost Rs 21.99 lakh in the GST era, down 9 per cent from Rs 24.2 lakh earlier, it added.

Indian Motorcycle sells a total of nine models in India.

Other two-wheeler manufacturers TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle have already cut prices to pass on GST benefits to consumers.

Likewise, passenger vehicles makers Nissan, Skoda, Isuzu Motors, Tata Motors, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda Cars India, Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have also cut prices of their vehicles in India following implementation of GST on July 1.

