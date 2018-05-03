Indian Motorcycle launches Roadmaster Elite at Rs 48 lakh

Mumbai: Indian Motorcycle, a wholly-owned division of Polaris Industries Inc, has launched Roadmaster Elite in India at Rs 48 lakh (Ex-Showroom price).

The premium touring machinefeatures a custom-inspired dual tone candy paint which is handcrafted with real 23K Gold leaf badging on the tank, the company said.

The Roadmaster Elite is powered by the Thunder Stroke 111 engine with features inspired by the Power Plus motor of 1940s.

The bike's seven-inch Ride Command System has technology features like Bluetooth audio, navigation, vehicle information and status and split-screen technology to customize the display to focus on the details essential for riders.

Here are some of the major specs outlined by the company

Remote - Locking Hard Saddlebags



36 Kg Cargo Space



Pathfinder Led Head And Driving Lights



Chrome HeaDers & Bumpers



ABS Brakes



Push - Button Power Windshield



Pinnacle Mirrors



Premium Touring Saddle



Passenger Armrest



119 Ft - Lbs Torque



Premium Drive And Passenger Floorboards



Internally Wired Handlebars



Keyless Ignition



Cruise Control



Touring Console



300 - Watt Premium Auto System



Outstanding Steering Geometry



Cast Aluminium Frame



Additional Storage And Wind Protectio



Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., handed over the keys of the luxurious motorcycle to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, 1st owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite.

Commenting on the launch Dubey said, “The dual-tone candy paint 23K gold leaf badging marks the uniqueness of this product. This product has an attitude for riders looking for the best of the machines.”