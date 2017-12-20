Is it good time to buy your dream vehicle during Christmas?

Christmas followed by New Year always remains a much-awaited season for most people as many companies provide special offers during this festive occasion.



Although these offers come on almost everything, the occasion can actually be good for buying your own dream vehicle for plenty of reason.



End of the quarter



The month of December comes as an end of quarter for many automakers, therefore, they always want to clear the stock to boost their sales for that particular quarter.



According to AutoTrader.com report, buying a car at the end of the month in March, June, September or December often leads to even better deals than buying at the end of the month, as dealerships are trying even harder to reach sales goals.



Holiday weekends



Automakers mostly provide huge deals including cash back offers on their products during a holiday weekend.



The AutoTrader report says, "Automakers often offer special financing or cash-back deals for holiday weekends, and dealers sometimes tack on to those deals with special incentives of their own."



Year-end targets



Dealers have their monthly, quarterly and year end targets, and to achieve that automakers make steep cut in their vehicle prices.



As per BankBazaar, many of them may go for a sizeable cut in their commission and give the customer the benefit to sell more units during this time of the year. This help dealers make up for any target they may have missed through the year.

