Isuzu Motors India

Isuzu to hike prices of D-MAX Pick-ups by up to Rs 50,000

The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs.

Chennai/New Delhi: Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday announced that it will increase the prices of its range of D-MAX Pick-ups with effect from 01 September.

“The increase is expected to be between 2 and 3% across the commercial variants - D-MAX Regular Cab & D-MAX S-CAB and the lifestyle and adventure Pick-up – D-MAX V-Cross. The price increase will be in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000/- (ex-showroom), across variants,”  Isuzu said in a statement.

The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs, it added.

Headquartered in Chennai, the company sells the ISUZU D - MAX V - Cross – India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle and the ISUZU mu - X, premium 7 - seater SUV in the personal vehicle segment and variants of ISUZU D - MAX P ick - ups for the commercial segment.

Several auto companies including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Honda Cars last week, citing rising input costs.

Isuzu Motors IndiaIsuzu price hikeIsuzu D-MAX Pick-upsD-MAX Pick-ups price hike

