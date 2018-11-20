हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Classic Legends Pvt Ltd

Jawa Motorcycles make comeback with a retro-cool twist: Here's how to book

The Jawa bikes can be pre-booked at just 5,000.

Jawa Motorcycles make comeback with a retro-cool twist: Here&#039;s how to book

New Delhi: Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, has launched the all new range of Jawa Motorcycles by unveiling brand new bikes in India –the Jawa, Jawa forty two and the Jawa Perak.

The Jawa and Jawa forty two are priced at Rs 1,64,000 and Rs 1,55,000 respectively and the bookings of the bikes have already begun online.

The Jawa bikes can be pre-booked at just 5,000. The amount paid for pre-book is fully refundable.

Here's how to book the bikes online

Go to this link. Fill in your name, email and contact details.

Conversely, you can also sign in using Facebook and Google.

Select the payment option and confirm booking.

Once, you fill in the details and confirm your booking, you will get a notification of

Jawa has also launched a host of toll free numbers for customer querries. The company has tweeted:

As of now you can either book the Jawa or the Jawa Forty Two. The Perak, is not yet available for booking. There is no official confirmation on the date of the delivery of the bikes. However media reports say that it will start by early January.

The  Jawa and Jawa forty two bikes come with 293cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine. Both bikes pack 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque with a generous mid-range and a flat torque curve. The engine platform is built ready for the BS6 norms.

The company also unveiled the factory custom Jawa Perak, powered by a 334cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine which develops 30bhp and 31nm of torque. The Perak is priced at Rs 1,89,000.

Tags:
Classic Legends Pvt LtdMahindra and MahindraJawa MotorcyclesJawa fortyJawa Perakhow to book Jawa bikes

