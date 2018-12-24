Jawa Motorcycles sold out till September 2019; online bookings close tomorrow

New Delhi: Czech motorcycle brand Jawa on Monday announced that the bikes are out till September 2019 while ensuring that online bookings close on Tuesday (midnight 25th December).

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, on November 15 relaunched its 293-cc Jawa Forty Two, Jawa and Jawa Perak motorcycles in the domestic market.

“With such a tremendous response, it is my duty to inform the customers that we are sold out till September 2019 based on the current online bookings,” Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd said.

Jawa India tweeted:

(3/3) Book your Jawas before we close online bookings on 25 Dec midnight and we'll try hard and aim to get yours home by Sep 2019 too. Have a #Jawa Christmas. #jawamotorcycles #getajawa — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) December 24, 2018

“With such a large booking order, Jawa believes it is only fair to announce the waiting period for those with confirmed bookings. The current waiting period for online bookings already extends till September 2019 however the deliveries will start from March 2019 as per the booking sequence,” he added.

The company said that it will soon send out a communication directly informing every customer about their delivery timeline.

The company has already launched 10 dealerships across Pune, Bangalore and Delhi. Jawa Motorcycles is now focussing on its retail experience and continuing with the planned roll-out of 100+ dealerships that are on-schedule to be opened across the country by 15th February 2019, a company statement said.

“While, the dealerships will continue to take bookings for deliveries beyond September, we believe it was our responsibility to transparently set delivery expectations for bookings done at dealerships. We invite customers to walk into our showrooms for further bookings,” Thareja added.