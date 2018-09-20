हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jeep Compass Limited Plus

Jeep Compass Limited Plus launched in India: Price, specs and more

The Compass Limited Plus comes with dual pane panoramic sunroof.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Automaker Jeep on Thursday extended its SUV Compass line up by launching the Jeep Compass Limited Plus in India.

The Jeep Compass Limited Plus will be available at in three new variant – 4x2 Automatic Petrol, 4x2 Diesel and 4x4 Diesel Manual along with an automatic 7-speed dual dry clutch transmission (DDCT) or a 6 speed manual transmission.

The Compass Limited Plus is priced at Rs 21.41 lakh for the 4x2 Automatic Petrol and Rs 22.85 lakh for the 4x4 Diesel Manual and and Rs 21.07 lakh for the 4x2 Diesel.

For safety the SUV has 6 Air Bags – full-length side curtains for front and rear-passengers, seat mounted side airbags for front occupants, driver single-stage and front passenger dual-stage air bags.

The Compass Limited Plus comes with dual pane panoramic sunroof, plush interiors like leather wrapped steering wheel, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, customisable 8.89 cm graphic information cluster and a storage space of 438 litres.

The SUV bears signature seven-slot grille, dazzling front headlamp, 18 inch new alloy wheels, auto-dimming rear view mirrors, automatic rain sensing wipers.

The Compass Limited Plus comes with 2.0 Multijet II diesel engine driving a force of 173 ps, putting out a torque of 350 Nm. The company claims that 4x2 Diesel claims fuel efficiency of 17.1 km/l and 4x4 diesel claims mielage of 16.3 km/l. The car's 1.4 multiair petrol engine belts out 162 ps with a torque measure of 250 Nm. The 4x2 Petrol  Automatic claims a fuel efficiency of 14.1 km/l.

