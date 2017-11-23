हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Jeep recalls 1200 Compass SUVs in India for faulty airbags

During the airbag module assembly process, "loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules," Fiat said in an emailed statement.

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 23, 2017, 23:28 PM IST
Photo: Zee Media Group

New Delhi: Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in India, for "replacement of the front passenger air bag," FCA India said in a statement on Thursday.

The recalls are part of a bigger recall by the company. The carmaker on Wednesday recalled 7,000 US-market SUVs and 1,000 vehicles sold in Canada and Mexico for the same reason.

No injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints have been reported, the company said.

