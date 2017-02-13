Jeep Wrangler petrol version launched in India at Rs 56 lakh

New Delhi: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Monday launched the petrol version of its popular SUV Jeep Wrangler Unlimited priced at Rs 56 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

This petrol version powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine expands the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited range in India along with the 200 PS 2.4-litre TurboDiesel, which was already launched in August 2016, FCA India said in a statement.

The diesel Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was launched at a price of Rs 71.59 lakh.

Commenting on the launch, FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said: "This will now be the most accessible model in the Wrangler line up equipped with this super smooth powertrain, the hallmark of efficiency, performance and refinement."

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, in its Petrol version have features such as the Command Trac 4 wheel drive system, electronic stability control (ESC) and heavy duty suspension with gas shock absorbers, among others.

Flynn said the excitement and interest in the Jeep Brand is growing and "the addition of our petrol Jeep Wrangler Unlimited broadens our appeal further".

He further said the company is "actively preparing for the launch of our very first localised Jeep, the Jeep Compass in Q3 of this calendar year. 2017 really puts Jeep on the Indian map."