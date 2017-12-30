हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser bike launched in India at Rs 5,44 lakh

The Vulcan S, will be available only in flat ebony colour.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 30, 2017, 17:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Kawasaki Motors on Saturday launched its first ever cruiser Vulcan S in India at Rs 5,44 lakh. Kawasaki will officially unveil the bike at Delhi Auto Expo Show.

The inverted triangle headlamp highlights adds modern flair to the looks of Vulcan S. The bike has  tight-fit rear fender, unique wheel design, powerful 8 clean –cut under-engine muffler. Besides it also comes with adjustable foot pegs, handle and seat.

The Vulcan S is equipped with Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve 649 cm3 Parallel Twin with fuel injection. The bike offers smooth starts from a standstill, smooth acceleration, and a satisfying pull when accelerating. It has ABS along with 300 mm large disc with dual-piston and 250 mm disc with single piston along with enable riders.

The Vulcan S, will be available only in flat ebony colour. It will be assembled in the Pune Chakan plant .

Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor, said ”After our sports bikes, tourer bikes, naked bikes & off road bikes settled in India, we felt it was a right time for us to bring this cruiser in the market. There cannot be a better way to start a new year by introduction of our world-wide known Vulcan brand.”

“It is different than any other cruiser mainly because of its powerful, yet easy-to-control engine, easy manoeuvring, light weight, yet stable, and highway riding and important to mention 14 litre fuel tank with good fuel economy,” he added.

 

