Kerala fisherman

Kerala fisherman Jaisal gets a brand new Mahindra Marazzo for helping flood victims

Marazzo comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh.

Kerala fisherman Jaisal gets a brand new Mahindra Marazzo for helping flood victims

New Delhi: The unprecedented flood in Kerala that claimed hundreds of lives and rendered thousands homeless and left a trail of destruction also brought out the extraordinary heroism, compassion and unity of people of the state.

Fishermen, who risked their lives venturing into the troubled waters, played a decisive role in rescue operations. Their selfless efforts were recognised and hailed by media and by the state government.

One such fisherman Jaisal K P from Tanur in Malappuram district became a hero after a video of him bending down in water for women to step on him so that they can get into the rescue boat became viral in social media.

Recently Mahindra and Mahindra car dealer in Kerala 'Eram Motors' rewarded the 32-year-old fisherman a brand new Mahindra Marazzo for his extraordinary heroism to help the flood victims of Kerala.

Kerala Excise and Labour minister TP Ramachandran officially handed over the keys to Jaisal. One Sundar Ramachandran tagged Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra in a tweet, to which the Auto Major's top boss reacted with three cheers.

M&M launched its new utility passenger vehicle Marazzo at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh last week. The vehicle is powered by a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder D15 diesel engine, and will come in seven and eight-seater options, with the seven-seater option offering captain seats in the second row.

