Kona to be Hyundai's first electric car in India, delivers driving range of 300 km

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Managing Director and CEO Y K Koo had in January this year said that the company will foray into electric vehicles (EV) segment in India next year, without divulging any further details.

"At the moment we are yet to finalise whether it will be the Ioniq EV sedan or the full electric version of SUV Kona, he had said." Now, if media reports are to be believed, the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric will be the Hyundai's first all-electric model for India.

Kona Electric concept was shown in India last month during 2018 Auto Expo while the car's production form was unveiled this month at the Geneva Motor Show.

The car's electric motor is paired to a 39.2 kW Lithium-ion Polymer battery pack. It can churn out 133 BHP of power and 395 Nm of peak torque. The battery can be charged fully in 6 hours which can deliver a driving range of 300 km. The battery can be charged up to 80 percent in less than an hour with a quick charger.

The car can sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.3 seconds with a top-speed on 167 kmph.

Hyundai plans to invest over $1 billion (around Rs 6,300 crore) in India in the next three years on new products, development of powertrain and setting up of a new office building.

HMIL has lined up nine products to be introduced between 2018 and 2020.

Koo had earlier said that Hyundai will import its first EV as CKD (completely knocked down) units and assemble at the company's Chennai plant.

With battery being an important component for success of EVs in India, Koo had said HMIL is keeping the option open of partnering with local firms for sourcing of electric vehicle battery, besides considering other alternatives like importing from China or South Korea.