Lamborghini

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ super sports car unveiled

The Aventador SVJ outputs 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ super sports car unveiled

New Delhi: Italian super sports luxury carmaker Lamborghini has globally unveiled the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The super sports car was unvelied at a worldwide premiere at Monterey Car Week in California.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ features an increase in power to 770 hp (566 kW) at maximum 8,500 rpm. The SVJ outputs 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, while a dry weight of just 1,525 kg gives the SVJ a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kg/hp. The SVJ accelerates from standing to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.6 seconds.  A top speed of more than 350 km/h is complemented by a braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 30 meters.
 
The Aventador SVJ comes with  anew front bumper with integrated side fins. The rear wing of the SVJ has been designed for aerodynamic efficiency, working on new air foil, an optimized ALA 2.0 system, and side winglets to reduce turbulence while providing high downforce on the straight as well as in high speed corners, a company statement said.

The Omega-shape rear bumper incorporates a massive new diffuser that contributes to downforce, while a new high-mounted rear wing is produced entirely in carbon fiber with its integrated ALA system, it added.

The SVJ's new rear engine cover has been made from lightweight carbon fiber. The SVJ’s suspension has been reworked, providing higher mechanical and aerodynamic grip. The Navigation System and Infotainment System including AppleCarPlay come as an option free of charge.

