Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder launched at Rs 3.45 crore

Italian super-carmaker Lamborghini has launched the Huracán RWD Spyder in India at a price of Rs 3.45 crore (ex-showroom).

This is the second convertible Huracán, after the all-wheel-drive Huracán Spyder, that you can buy in India. Overall, the Huracán RWD Spyder will be the fifth variant of the baby Lambo, after the Coupé, Spyder, RWD Coupé and Avio (special edition).

The Huracán RWD Spyder is a top-less version of the RWD Coupé. That means, the new entrant will share the same engine, transmission and rear-wheel-drive mechanicals of its hard-top sibling. The combustion chamber has a cubic capacity of 5.2-litres and in its naturally aspirated state of tune cranks out 580PS of power and 540Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The setup is enough to catapult the Lambo from naught to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 319kmph. Both these performance figures are identical to the RWD Coupé variant and that is certainly an achievement to be smug about.

It isn’t just the outright speed that this gorgeous piece of automotive creation can boast about. The engine has been tuned to deliver 75 per cent of torque at 1,000rpm. This factor helps the Huracán RWD Spyder achieve its eye-watering acceleration figures. What’s more, thanks to the mammoth steel brakes on all four wheels, the Huracán RWD Spyder can decelerate from 100kmph to a complete stop in less than 32 metres of braking distance. Just imagining the kind of g-force in that manoeuvre hurts my neck!

Its competition includes the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, Ferrari California T and the Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Roadster.

Source: CarDekho.com