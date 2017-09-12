Lamborghini opens bookings for Aventador S Roadster

New Delhi: Italian super sports car maker Automobili Lamborghini on Tuesday announced opening of bookings for its latest model, Aventador S Roadster in India with price starting at Rs 5.79 crore (ex-showroom).

The model was unveiled at the ongoing international automobile show at Frankfurt on Tuesday.

"The new Aventador S Roadster offers the thrill of open air driving without compromising on driving dynamics or the occupants' comfort and adds a further luxurious dimension through the personalisation options available," Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.

Powered by a 6.5 litre, V12 engine the Aventador S Roadster can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and has a top speed of 350 km/h

Head of Automobili Lamborghini India Sharad Agarwal, said the car is targeted at those customers who want to experience an open air motoring in a super sports car.

"Customers can choose to manoeuvre the car on the roads as well as the track with the excellent driving dynamics, a technology that the Aventador S Roadster has to offer," he added.