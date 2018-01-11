हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Lamborghini Urus SUV launched in India. Here's how much it will cost you

Under the hood sits a a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 11, 2018, 13:41 PM IST
Comments |
Lamborghini Urus SUV launched in India. Here&#039;s how much it will cost you
Courtesy: Twitter/@Lamborghini

New Delhi: Italian Supercar maker Lamborghini launched the much-awaited Urus SUV in India on Thursday. The new Urus, the first SUV to come out from the Lamborghini stable, was globally launched last month.

Lamborghini Urus will carry a whopping price tag of Rs 3 crore in India.

The company has tweeted:

Under the hood sits a a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h it is the fastest SUV available.

The Italian SUV comes with ANIMA drive selector which controls five driving modes – Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia (sand), Terra (land), and Neve (snow).

Urus is the first five-seater super sports car. Lamborghini’s famous Ego mode via 'Tamburo' driving dynamics selector is also present in the SUV.

The Urus comes fitted carbon ceramic brakes, adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization.

Tags:
Lamborghini Urus SUVLamborghini Urus SUV IndiaLamborghini Urus SUV priceLamborghini Urus SUV India priceLamborghini Urus
Next
Story

Maruti, Honda hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 32,000

Trending