Lamborghini Urus SUV launched in India. Here's how much it will cost you

New Delhi: Italian Supercar maker Lamborghini launched the much-awaited Urus SUV in India on Thursday. The new Urus, the first SUV to come out from the Lamborghini stable, was globally launched last month.

Lamborghini Urus will carry a whopping price tag of Rs 3 crore in India.

The company has tweeted:

Today, we bring you Urus, the world’s first SSUV. Exquisite design, stunning performance: Urus is everything you’d expect from Lamborghini. Roaring engine. Seven driving modes. Enhanced safety systems. Explore: https://t.co/aoGI24Zz7w. ​ #Urus #Lamborghini #SinceWeMadeItPossible pic.twitter.com/p0e0cZ1aLd — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) December 4, 2017

Under the hood sits a a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h it is the fastest SUV available.

The Italian SUV comes with ANIMA drive selector which controls five driving modes – Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia (sand), Terra (land), and Neve (snow).

Urus is the first five-seater super sports car. Lamborghini’s famous Ego mode via 'Tamburo' driving dynamics selector is also present in the SUV.

The Urus comes fitted carbon ceramic brakes, adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization.