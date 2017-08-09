Land Rover India announces pricing for all-new Discovery

Land Rover fans, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here. The British carmaker has released the price list of its all-new Discovery. Prices start at Rs 68.05 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 1.03 crore (both ex-showroom, India). While the car is slated to go on sale from November 2017, the company has confirmed that it will be available in 10 variants.

Here’s the variant-wise price list (ex-showroom India):

Petrol:

3.0l S - Rs 68.05 lakh

3.0l SE - Rs 71.15 lakh

3.0l HSE - Rs 74.23 lakh

3.0l HSE Luxury - Rs 78.91 lakh

3.0l First Edition - Rs 84.43 lakh

Diesel:

3.0l S - Rs 78.37 lakh

3.0l SE - Rs 85.30 lakh

3.0l HSE - Rs 89.54 lakh

3.0l HSE Luxury - Rs 95.47lakh

3.0l First Edition - Rs 1.03 crore

Interested customers can get theirs booked via Land Rover India’s official website or by visiting any of the 25 authorised dealerships across the country. Weirdly though, different dealers are quoting varied booking amounts, ranging between Rs 2-5 lakh.

As far as engine specs are concerned, the 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder Si6 petrol engine puts out 340PS of power and 450Nm of torque. The diesel, on the other hand, also displaces 3.0-litres in a 6-cylinder configuration and develops 258PS of power and 600Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which transfers the power to the road via an all-wheel drive system.

Not all variants of the new Land Rover Discovery will feature a seven-seat arrangement. Only the First Edition variants will get seven seats as part of the standard kit. The rest will get 5 seats as standard, with 7 seats configuration as an optional extra.

As you’d expect from a car in this price range, the new Discovery comes loaded with creature comforts. On the outside it gets features like electric sunroof, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, LED headlamps with auto high beam assist and 21-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the impressive feature list continues with a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, heads-up display, 8.0-inch rear seat entertainment, four-zone climate control and, heated seats and steering wheel.

In its fifth generation globally, the Land Rover Discovery will renew its rivalry with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and BMW X5 in India.

