JLR launches SVAutobiography Dynamic, priced at Rs 2.79 crore

New Delhi: Land Rover launched the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic at Rs. 279 lakhs ex-showroom, India. It is created by Jaguar, Land Rover`s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team and the design, the interior along with a powerful V8 engine claim to offer a more rewarding driving experience.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is the fourth vehicle to join the brand`s portfolio in India, after the Range Rover SVAutobiography, Range Rover Sport SVR and Jaguar F-TYPE SVR. The various features involve finest diamond quilted leathers within the cabin, The rotary shifter, unique graphite atlas accents, distinctive Red BremboTM branded brake calipers etc.

"We are excited to introduce the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in India. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover`s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team who are passionate in their commitment to explore new frontiers of luxury, performance and technology with the objective of delivering an unmatched experience to our discerning and equally passionate customers," said managing director of Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) Rohit Suri.

Land Rover vehicles are available in India through 25 authorised outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Raipur and Noida.