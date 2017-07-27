close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

JLR launches SVAutobiography Dynamic, priced at Rs 2.79 crore

Land Rover launched the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic at Rs. 279 lakhs ex-showroom, India. It is created by Jaguar, Land Rover`s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team and the design, the interior along with a powerful V8 engine claim to offer a more rewarding driving experience.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 17:23
JLR launches SVAutobiography Dynamic, priced at Rs 2.79 crore

New Delhi: Land Rover launched the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic at Rs. 279 lakhs ex-showroom, India. It is created by Jaguar, Land Rover`s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team and the design, the interior along with a powerful V8 engine claim to offer a more rewarding driving experience.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is the fourth vehicle to join the brand`s portfolio in India, after the Range Rover SVAutobiography, Range Rover Sport SVR and Jaguar F-TYPE SVR. The various features involve finest diamond quilted leathers within the cabin, The rotary shifter, unique graphite atlas accents, distinctive Red BremboTM branded brake calipers etc.

"We are excited to introduce the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in India. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover`s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team who are passionate in their commitment to explore new frontiers of luxury, performance and technology with the objective of delivering an unmatched experience to our discerning and equally passionate customers," said managing director of Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) Rohit Suri.

Land Rover vehicles are available in India through 25 authorised outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Raipur and Noida. 

 

TAGS

land roverRange RoverSVAutobiography DynamicjaguarLand Rover`s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO)Jaguar F-TYPE SVRRed BremboTM

From Zee News

ICICI Bank Q1 profit falls 8 percent, provisions rise
Companies

ICICI Bank Q1 profit falls 8 percent, provisions rise

Idea Cellular posts third straight loss amid price war
Companies

Idea Cellular posts third straight loss amid price war

Markets hold steady, gains fizzle out on F&amp;O expiry
Markets

Markets hold steady, gains fizzle out on F&O expiry

Twitter user growth stalls, revenue dips
International Business

Twitter user growth stalls, revenue dips

Sebi to meet bourses, discuss cyber security, tech glitches
Markets

Sebi to meet bourses, discuss cyber security, tech glitches

PNB plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via rights issue, FPO
Markets

PNB plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via rights issue, F...

Shikha Sharma leaves everyone guessing about her tenure at Axis Bank
Companies

Shikha Sharma leaves everyone guessing about her tenure at...

Zomato shares a ride with Ola
Automobiles

Zomato shares a ride with Ola

Maruti Q1 net profit grows 4.4% to Rs 1,556.4 crore
Automobiles

Maruti Q1 net profit grows 4.4% to Rs 1,556.4 crore

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video