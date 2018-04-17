Land Rover opens bookings for 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

New Delhi: Land Rover on Tuesday opened bookings for the 2018 model of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The announcement was made in a press statement.

Bookings for both cars can now be made at the company's 27 authorised retail outlets across the country. "With the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we have refined and honed our flagship models with technologies and features that have raised the benchmark once again.” said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.

The 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport boast a number of design highlights including bright LED headlights, striking mesh front grille and a Touch Pro Duo infotainment on the inside. Some of the other highlights in the cars are a ‘Hot-stone’ massage function with heated seats, sunblinds which operate through gestures and a premium air purification system inside.

The engine specifications are as follows:

Engine Power (kW) Torque (Nm)

3.0 l TDV6 190 600

4.4 l SDV8 250 740

3.0 l V6 S/Charged 250 450

5.0 l V8 S/Charged 386 625

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 43.80 Lakh*), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 51.83 Lakh*), Discovery (starting at Rs 71.38 Lakh*), Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 80.92 Lakh*), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 99.48 Lakh*) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 174.29 Lakh*)

* All prices are ex showroom, pan India