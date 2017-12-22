Lexus India announces price of NX300h SUV: Specs, variants and more

New Delhi: Lexus India has announced the price of the NX300h which was unveiled in India last month.

The NX 300h Luxury will be available at Rs 53.18 lakh (ex-showroom), while the NX 300h F-Sport will be available starting at Rs 55.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BS 6 compliant NX 300h features a 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder in-line engine, which produces 145 KW max power, delivering an ARAI certified mileage of 18.32 kmpl.

The NX 300h also features a 360° panoramic surround view monitor, a full color heads up display, a 10.3-inch split-screen multimedia display, Lexus’s first kick-sensor-activated power rear door, first-in-class power-folding and power-reclining rear seats and a 14-speaker hi-fi Mark Levinson system with ClariFi technology.

Safety features include 8 airbags, ABS + vehicle stability control and an anti-theft system. And now, with its attractive pricing, this makes the NX 300h the total package in more ways than one.

“Our price approach for the NX 300h is in accord with Government’s vision and we call it ‘one nation, one price’ making it advantageous for our guests,” said Akitoshi Takemura, President, Lexus India.

The edgy SUV will retail at this uniform price across Lexus Guest Experience Centers in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon and Bangalore, and Lexus authorized service corners in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.