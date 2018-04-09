Lexus India starts deliveries of compact luxury SUV NX 300h

New Delhi: Lexus India on Monday started deliveries of its compact luxury SUV, NX 300h to mark the completion of first year of operations in the country.

It had launched the NX 300h last November priced at Rs 53.18 lakh and Rs 55.58 lakh for two variants -- Luxury and F Sport respectively.

Lexus, the luxury brand from Toyota Motor Corporation, made its debut in India in March 2017 with a lineup that featured the ES300h, RX450h and LX450d. This was followed up with the introduction of the NX300h.

The company also launched its flagship hybrid sedan Lexus LS500h priced between Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 1.94 crore earlier this year in January.

“As we enter our second year in India, we look forward to new ways to deliver on the promise of ‘experience amazing’ so we can continue to delight our guests here by delivering the exceptional hospitality that is ‘omotenashi’ – the anchor of the Lexus brand,” P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India.

Lexus has said that in the year ahead, the brand will be focusing on expanding its footprint in India. Lexus will also be introducing new models.