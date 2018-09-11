हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lexus

Lexus launches new generation ES 300h hybrid electric car in India

Under the hood, the seventh generation ES 300h is powered by a 2.5 little petrol engine.

New Delhi: Japanese carmaker Lexus has launched the new generation ES 300h hybrid electric car in India. The car has been priced at Rs 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom all India).

Under the hood, the seventh generation ES 300h is powered by a 2.5 little petrol engine coupled with Lexus' fourth generation hybrid system producing max output of 131 kW @ 5700 rpm and max torque of 221 Nm @ 3600 - 5200 rpm. The all-new ES 300h delivers a fuel economy of 22.37 kmpl, the company said.

The vehicle comes with spindle grille design with vertical fins. On the exterior the car has 3-eye bi-beam LED headlamp with headlamp cleaner, daytime running light system and moon roof with tilt & slide function.

The model is equipped with 10 airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Front Side, Rear Side and Curtain Shield) and other safety features such as vehicle stability control, hill start assist besides anti-theft system with break-in and tilt sensors.

THe interior of the car boasts of Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Upholstery, Power Reclining Rear Seats with Trunk through, 17.78cm (7inch) colour TFT (Thin Film Transistor) Multi-Information Display and LED ambient illumination

Out of its six models available in India, four Lexus car are hybrid vehicles.

With PTI Inputs

