Lexus LS500h launched in India at 1.77 crore

New Delhi: Lexus launched the highly anticipated fifth generation LS500h in India on Monday.

The LS500h comes with bold design offering 4-door coupe, housing a six-light cabin. The vehicle will be available for booking from 15 January.

The Luxury Grade variant comes at Rs Rs 1.77 crore, Ultra Luxury Grade at Rs 1.82 crore the Distinct Grade at Rs 1.93 crore (Ex-showroom prices).

Under the hood sits a 3.5L V6 petrol engine combined with a 310.8kV Lithium ion battery, delivering 15.38 km/litre in a BS6 compliant vehicle.

The world’s first multi stage hybrid system offers exhilarating performance and greater efficiency with perfect amalgamation of the electric motor and a simulated 10-speed automatic transmission that enables precise shifts, a company statement said.

The LS has advanced electronic controls to bring Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) to an even higher level. This new sophisticated VDIM system integrates and controls six different vehicle dynamic movements. Technological excellence has also been extended to the entertainment features of the LS500h.

“ When we think of the exacting standards of the most discerning Indian car owners, we are confident the new LS will impress and delight – through its design, its performance, and the efficiency of the world’s first multi stage hybrid system,” said N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India.